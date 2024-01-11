SAN DIEGO — All six crew members aboard a Navy helicopter that crashed into the San Diego Bay on Thursday during routine training survived, a military official said.

Commander Beth Teach, a Navy spokesperson for Naval Air Force Pacific Fleet, told FOX 5 the Helicopter Maritime Strike squadron (HSM) 41 entered the bay around 6:40 p.m. near Naval Amphibious Base Coronado.

“Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was on location and, with the assistance of Federal Fire, all six crew members survived and were promptly moved ashore,” Teach said.

All six crew members are undergoing medical evaluation at this time, per the Navy.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the incident.

According to the Navy, the HSM-41 is a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) that trains the Navy’s newest Naval Aviators and Naval Aircrewmen to fly and fight the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, which is the military branch’s most advanced rotary wing maritime strike platform.

