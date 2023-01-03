(KRON) — The U.S. Soccer Federation has launched an independent investigation into the behavior of United States Men’s National Team coach Gregg Berhalter, the federation announced Tuesday in a tweeted press release. The federation learned of allegations against Berhalter, who led the USMNT to the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup, on Dec. 11, the federation said.

The federation hired independent investigators, according the statement. U.S. Soccer’s announcement was preceded by a statement from Berhalter from an unverified Twitter account in which he admitted to kicking his wife in the legs during an altercation at a bar in 1991.

In the tweet, which has since been independently verified by several sources as being from Berhalter, he explained that “One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.”

At the time of the incident, Berhalter was 18 and had been dating his future wife Rosalind for four months, according to his tweet.

“We appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to speak openly about this incident,” U.S. Soccer stated. “Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete.”

The organization also stated that through the investigation, it had “learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside the organization.”

The investigation was expanded to include these allegations, U.S. Soccer stated.

Berhalter’s contract with U.S. Soccer expired this week and no announcement has been made as to whether he will stay on or be replaced.

“Last month, U.S. Soccer launched a full technical review of our Men’s National Team Program,” the federation said. “With the review and investigation ongoing, U.S. soccer will announce who will lead the January Men’s National Team camp in the coming days.”