With its idyllic weather, rolling hills and pristine valleys, Paso Robles on California’s Central Coast is a beautiful locale to relax, sample great food and wine, and enjoy the region’s natural beauty.

Nestled in Paso Robles, the Allegretto Vineyard Resort is an excellent home base to indulge in wine country. Allegretto offers lots of accommodations, wonderful estate-made wines, fine dining and even fine art. It’s the complete package for your Central Coast vacation.

Evening at Allegretto Vineyard Resort

The Allegretto Resort

Built on 20 acres, the resort features stunning Tuscan architecture and wide open spaces to wander. Check out the wine and fruit orchards and gardens, including the chef’s garden, which provides produce for the Cello Ristorante and Bar (more on that later). If you are so inclined, tour the wine country on horseback for an entirely different perspective.

Allegretto Vineyard Resort

“I love springtime in our region for all the wildflowers on the hills and even in the vineyards,” said Rich Verruni General Manager of Allegretto Vineyard Resort. “The temperature is perfect, vineyards going thru bud break on the vines, and there’s excitement in the air for all the upcoming activities the warmer weather brings. Rarely does a day go by where our guests don’t say the Allegretto is like a being in Tuscany and never wanting to leave.”

Allegretto Vineyard Resort

The estate offers vineyard tours and wine tastings, weekend yoga, a large swimming pool and a spa. There is a large courtyard and the lobby boasts an enormous fireplace.

Allegretto Vineyard Resort Pool Area

If you prefer not to be separated from your pup, Allegretto is also pet-friendly. The building is sumptuously appointed and includes owner Douglas Ayres’ world-class art collection, a unique layer of enjoyment

Art at Allegretto Vineyard Resort

The accommodations range from single rooms to the 1,000 square foot suite. The large resort has 171 rooms. Many are equipped with balconies to just relax or open a bottle of Paso Robles’ best.

Allegretto Vineyard Resort

The Spa Allegretto offers Swedish, deep tissue, couples and a variety of other massage options, as well as a range of scrubs and wraps.

Dining at Cello Ristorante & Bar

The entire resort is built to evoke the Italian countryside and the Cello Ristorante & Bar perfectly matches that theme. The restaurant features Northern Italian cuisine with locally sourced, organic, seasonal items, some of which come from the previously mentioned chefs garden. “The Cello Ristorante & Bar patio is bright and airy, faces the west for perfect sunsets, and is the ideal place to enjoy wonderful food and wine with great company,” said Verruni.

Gorgeous Patio at Cello Ristorante & Bar

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. For dinner, the offerings range from simple margherita pizzas to homemade pastas, salmon, duck breast and filet mignon. Order a specialty cocktail or head straight to the wine – estate, local or international selections.

Enjoying wine, pizza and salad at Cello Ristorante Allegretto Vineyard Resort

“I have several favorite food and wine pairings at Cello Ristorante, but today I am eager for our Bolognese paired with LXV Wines; Red Blend,” said Thomas Humphrey Director of Food and Beverage at Allegretto Vineyard Resort.

Wine Tours and Tastings

Paso’s warm weather is ideal for Bordeaux varietals, so it’s no surprise that the estate produces some fine Cabernet Sauvignons. These award-winning single vineyard selections really light up the palate. Guests can also enjoy a vineyard tour followed by a tasting.

Allegretto Vineyard Resort Estate Wine

Of course, there’s also an art tour, during which you can learn about the artists and histories of each piece. Put it all together and Allegretto Vineyard Resort is lovely place to drink in California’s Central Coast.