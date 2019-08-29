‘Always had a smile’: Teachers, classmates mourn Richmond siblings killed in crash

RICHMOND (KRON) — In Richmond, a community is remembering two siblings killed in a rollover crash in Bakersfield over the weekend.

More than a hundred people filled a courtyard Wednesday night honoring two children gone too soon.

Classmates and family came by to pay their respects Wednesday with candles, flowers and balloons for the two children tragically killed early Saturday morning.

“How do you console a parent? What can you say, or how can anybody prepare for a funeral, for a child, now two, very difficult,” said Peppina Liano, CEO of Richmond College Prep.

The vigil was held at Richmond College Prep where 10-year-old Jesse Contreras and his sister 13-year-old Citlalli Contreras went to school.

“She was a leader in the classroom. She was a pillar in our community and I really think that’s shown by an outpouring of love both by the general community,” said Jasmine McKinney, who attended the vigil.

Classmates left notes on each of the siblings desks, marking their seats forever.

“Jesse was probably one of my sweetest students. He always had a smile on his face, loved playing soccer, loved being active,” said Taylor Vogt, a teacher of the 10-year-old boy.

The siblings were killed in a rollover crash outside of Bakersfield.

The brother and sister were traveling with family

They were two of six people inside the vehicle where authorities say the driver drifted into the center divider on southbound Interstate 5.

The driver over corrected and the vehicle went onto the shoulder and rolled over multiple times.

The two children were both ejected and died from their injuries.

Wednesday night, classmates and teachers and staff at Richmond College Prep have created a tribute here to each of the children.

“Some people leave a mark and definitely Citlalli and Jesse did for us and we’re going to embrace the family as much as we can,” Liano said. “We want them to kind of drown in love so they cannot even move.”

