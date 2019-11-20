Amazon releases list of Black Friday deals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amazon is kicking off their Black Friday deals a week early.
Amazon released a list of deals that will be available on various dates and times starting this Friday, Nov. 22.
Save on holidays gifts from fashion to toys, home, electronics, Amazon Devices and more.
Check out the deals below or visit amazon.com/blackfriday:
Amazon Devices
- Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00 or get a 3-pack for just $64.97
- All-new Echo Dot with clock is $25 off – just $34.99
- Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99
- All-new Echo is $40 off – just $59.99
- Echo Input is $20 off – just $14.99
- Get the Echo Show 5 and Amazon Smart Plug for just $54.98
- Get select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and add an Echo Dot at no additional cost
- Get a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot for just $46.99
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99
- All-new Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $70 off – just $179.00
- Get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 for just $179.00
- Get the all-new Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit and an Echo Dot for just $184.99
- Get Amazon Smart Plug for just $4.99 when purchased with Echo Dot, all-new Echo Dot with Clock, all-new Echo, Echo Plus, all-new Echo Studio, Echo Show 5, all-new Echo Show 8, and Echo Show (2nd gen)
- Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $159.99
- All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $30 off – just $39.99 OR get a 3-pack for just $119.97
- Fire 7 Kids Edition is $40 off – just $59.99
- All-new Kindle Kids Edition is $30 off – just $79.99
- Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $29.99
Amazon Brands
- Save up to 50% on men’s and women’s clothing from Amazon Brands, including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and The Drop
- Save up to 30% on bedding & bath for the family from AmazonBasics, Stone & Beam and Rivet
- Save up to 30% on furniture from Rivet and Stone & Beam
- Save up to 30% on office furniture and supplies from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 30% on phone accessories from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 30% on kitchen electrics and housewares from AmazonBasics & Stone & Beam
- Save up to 30% on luggage and travel from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 25% on food and beverages from Amazon brands, including AmazonFresh, Happy Belly and Wickedly Prime
- Save 25% on household supplies and personal care from Solimo
- Save up to 15% on beauty, vitamins, and supplements from Amazon brands including Belei and Revly
Fashion
- Save up to 35% on Herschel backpacks, wallets, hip packs, and more
- Save up to 50% on Oakley & Ray-Ban sunglasses
- Save up to 30% on Calvin Klein underwear
- Save up to 35% on the newest Fossil smartwatches
- Save up to 35% on adidas shoes, clothing, and accessories for the family
- Save up to 40% on Levi’s for the family
- Save up to 50% on Lands’ End clothing and accessories
- Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger clothing
- Save up to 50% on top watch brands including Daniel Wellington, Movado, and more
- Save up to 40% on Under Armour for the family
- Save up to 30% on men’s dress shirts
- Save up to 30% on Izod clothing
- Save up to 50% on Samsonite and American Tourister luggage
- Save 35% on 14K gold diamond stud earrings
Electronics
- Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10
- Save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories
- Save up to 30% on select Nintendo Switch Software
- Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Joy-Con
- Save on Canon and Nikon cameras
- Save on Headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands
- Save on Nintendo Switch Console with Digital Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Save on Xbox One
- Save on PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories
- Save up to 33% on PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB bundle
- Save on Oculus Rift S
- Save on Garmin smart watches
- Save 30% on select cell phone cases
- Save on Klipsch speakers
- Save on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
- Save up to 35% on select iOttie Car Mount Phone Holders
- Save on Garmin Forerunner 235 and DriveSmart
- Save up to 40% on Corsair gaming products and accessories
- Save up to 45% on Netgear products
- Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020
- Save up to 50% on Brother printers
- Save up to 60% on HP Deskjet 2622
- Save $30 on HP Sprocket 2nd Edition
- Save 30% on MYNT3D Professional Printing 3D Pen
- Save $50 off Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
- Save over 70% on new Norton 360 Premium
- Save on Kodak and Polaroid photo printers
- Save on SanDisk and WD
- Receive a $10 Gift Card with purchase of TurboTax Software
Toys
- Save 15% on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)
- Save 40% on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon
- Save 40% on tricycles and the 3-in-1 Wagon from Radio Flyer
- Save 40% on the KidKraft Cinderella Royal Dream House
- Save 40% on the Little Tikes Bake n’ Grow Kitchen
- Save up to 30% on select strategy games
- Save up to 30% on Glitter Girls fashion dolls and accessories
- Save up to 30% on Barbie, Hot Wheels and more from Mattel
- Save up to 30% on select party games
Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings
- Save up to 30% on SodaStream sparkling water makers
- Save on Hamilton Beach
- Save up to 35% on Vitamix
- Save on Nespresso
- Save on Dash Appliances
- Save up to 44% on KitchenAid
- Save on Instant Pot
- Save on Conitgo Water bottles, Food Saver and Rubbermaid food containers
- Save up to 25% on select mattresses
- Save on Ashley Mattresses
- Save up to 48% on Degrees of Comfort weighted blankets
- Save up to 15% on Bissell Lifestyle 220
- Save up to 19% on Bissell SpotClean Pro
- Save on Casper Sleep Soft and Supima Cotton Sheet
- Save up to 37% on Bissell Icon Pet Stick
- Save up to 41% on Ecovacs N79S
- Save up to 36% off Ecovacs Deebot 661
- Save up to 26% Bissell Crosswave
- Save up to 19% on Bissell SpotClean Pro
- Save up to 22% on Bissell MyAir
- Save up to 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Commercial Upright Vacuums
- Save on AIRMEGA 400S The Smarter App Ena
- Save on Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Protect Waterproof Mattress Protector
- Save up to 15% on Bissell Lifestyle 220
- Save on TEMPUR Adapt Plus Cooling Topper
- Eureka NEN110A Whirlwind Bagless Canister
- Save on Sunbeam Cordless or Corded Iron
- Save up to 50% on Simplisafe 12-Piece Security System
- Save up to 20% on Kidde products
- Save up to 30% on Hunter ceiling fans
- Save up to 30% on DeWalt tools
- Save up to 30% on select SKIL tools
- Save up to 25% on BLACK+DECKER drill kit
- Save up to 15% on Opal Countertop Nugget Icemaker
- Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone Beverage Cooler
Smart Home
- Save on Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub at $17.98
- Save on iRobot Roomba 960 at $399.00
- Save on iRobot Roomba 675 at $199.99
- Save on the new LG 82″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at $1,699.99
- Save up to $79.90 on Arlo Technologies products
- Save on Shark IQ Robotic Vacuum at $399.99
- Save over 30% on Netgear wifi & routers
- Save $200 on Sony Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Subwoofer
- Save up to 39% on ecobee SmartThermostat and Switch bundle
Lawn & Garden
- Save up to 35% on holiday live plants
- Save on the Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO Pressure Washer
- Save 35% on Greenworks 80V outdoor power tools
- Save up to 30% on Keter Cool Bar & more
- Save up to 35% on fire pits and patio heaters
Audible, Music, Video & Books
- Audible: Between November 25 and 27, new members receive a bonus $15Amazon credit and continue to save 53% on the first three months of an Audible membership at $6.95 a month. Additional offers to be announced through the holiday season.
- For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get the best holiday deal in Amazon Music’s history – four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad-free.
- With purchase of select Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the US, UK, Germany and Japan will also receive four months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free.
- Prime Video: Between November 29 and December 5, Prime members can enjoy 50% off to rent or buy on new release movies.
- The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, Prime Video’s first foray into the holiday special space, will premiere globally on Friday, November 29. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will also be accompanied by an official soundtrack available on Amazon Music and other DSPs beginning November 29. Learn more at amazon.com/kaceychristmas.
- Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free – Enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new subscribers only.
- Get $5 back in eBook credit when you spend $20 on eBooks (activation required).
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books
- Save up to 50% on Popular Children Books
Pets
- Save 33% on Furbo Treat Tossing Wifi Pet Camera
- Save up 35% on Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Kit
- Save up to 30% on Frontline Oral Defense Daily Dental Chews
- Save up to 15% on Nutramax products for dogs and cats
- Save 30% on PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder
- Save 30% on select Greenies dog treats
- Save 30% on Temptations cat treats
- Save 30% on Cesar gourmet dog food
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 40% on the adidas Diablo duffel bag
- Save up to 35% on select Columbia outerwear, apparel, and shoes
- Save up to 25% on Thule backpacks and luggage
- Save more than 25% on golf training aids, including Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors
- Save up to 25% on Osprey packs & accessories
- Save up to 20% on best sellers from Coleman
- Save up to 30% on fishing gear from Abu Garcia, Berkley, Penn, Ugly Stik, and more
- Save up to 15% on stand up paddle boards from Serenelife
- Save up to 30% on hunting essentials from Plano Synergy
- Save up to 15% on Marcy exercise equipment
- Save on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7
- Save on Bushnell golf products, including rangefinders, GPS, and watches
- Save 20% or more on Segway electric scooters and personal transporters
- Save 20% on Huffy adult and kids bikes
- Save on Callaway golf balls, headwear, and golf bags
- Save on JOOLA table tennis tables and more
- Save more than 15% on select GoSports favorites, including wood premium cornhole set, giant wooden toppling tower, and more
Beauty
- Save up to 45% on Philips Sonicare appliances and brush heads
- Save up to 40% on Aquaphor, NIVEA, and Eucerin
- Save 30% on Panasonic electric razor for men
- Save 20% on L’Oreal Paris brow stylist definers
- Save up to 40% on professional and luxury beauty skin care, cosmetics, fragrance, hair and more
- Save up to 33% on select luxury beauty devices and accessories
Health and Personal Care
- Save up to 50% on 23andMe DNA tests
- Save up to $60 on select Fitbit items
- Save up to 30% on select nutrition and wellness items
- Save 15% on Body Fortress whey protein powder
- Save 30% or more on Duracell batteries
- Save $70 on AncestryHealth Core™ Health + Genetic Ethnicity Test
Automotive
- Save on Hella Sharptone Twin Horn Kits
- Save on Camco Yellow Fasten Leveling Blocks
Amazon Payments and Gift Cards
- Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Cardmembers and Amazon Prime Store Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership will receive 15% Back on Electronics bestsellers on Amazon.com from now through December 22. They’ll also receive 10% Back on select Amazon devices valid November 28 to December 2 only.
- From November 15 through December 22, customers who are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will earn a $100 instant Amazon Gift Card, and customers approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card will earn a $60 instant Amazon Gift Card.
- Get a $10 bonus when you reload your Amazon Gift Card Balance with $100 or more. Applicable on first reload only.
- Save 20% on select gift card brands, including App Store & iTunes, Applebee’s and more. See all branded gift cards.
- Amazon Cash: Get a one-time $5 Amazon Credit when you add $20. Limited to first-time Amazon Cash customers.
- Amazon Prime members who book a car rental with Avis between November 28 and December 2 can receive up to 15% of the reservation price back in an Amazon gift card, an incentive to put towards other travel must-haves.
Small Businesses on Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad
- Save 20% or more on Amazon Handmade products from around the world – shop deals and the gift guide at www.amazon.com/handmadegiftguide.
- Save up to 35% on top selling iOttie Wireless accessories
- Save on Dash appliances
- Save up to 35% on select party games for grown-ups including Exploding Kittens
- Save up to 44% on Geekee True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
- Save 15% or more on select LuminAID Solar phone chargers and lanterns
Grocery
- Save 25% or more on select Jack Link’s beef jerky
- Save up to 30% on select Victor Allen’s coffee packs
- Save 15% on select TAZO K-Cup pods
- Save 20% on select Soylent meal replacement shakes and protein bars
- Save 35% on Tea Forte tea gifts for the holiday season
Whole Foods Market
- Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering special savings on organic and classic turkeys in celebration of Thanksgiving. All customers can choose from select organic ($3.49/lb) and classic turkeys ($2.49/lb), and Prime members will save even more on turkeys ($2.99/lb for organic and $1.99/lb for classic). The offer is valid until November 28, while supplies last. Prime members can also receive exclusive deals on organic jewel sweet potatoes ($1.29/lb), organic cranberries ($2.69/12-oz bag), and Bonafide frozen broths and soups (35% off).