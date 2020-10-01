Amazon says more than 19,000 employees tested positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Amazon announced on Thursday that more than 19,000 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The tech company, based in Seattle, released an update on COVID-19 testing.

Amazon says it conducts thousands of tests daily, and hopes to produce 50,000 tests a day across 650 sites by November.

It says there have been 150 changes to processes to ensure the health and safety of teams, including distributing more than 100 million face masks, implementing temperature checks at sites worldwide, mandating enhanced cleaning procedures at all sites and introducing social distancing measures to reduce the risk for employees.

You can see a full state-by-state chart of case rates among our front-line employees, along with additional details about our methodology and data sources, here.

“We hope sharing this data and our learnings will encourage others to follow, and will prove useful as states make decisions about reopening public facilities and employers consider whether and how to bring people back to work,” the statement from Amazon read, in part.

The CDC says more than 7 million Americans tested positive for coronavirus and 206,402 have died.

As of Wednesday, more than 813,000 Californians tested positive for the virus and nearly 16,000 have died, according to data from the state’s health department.