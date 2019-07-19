Amazon truck stolen in El Sobrante, 70 packages missing

EL SOBRANTE (KRON) — An Amazon delivery van was stolen in El Sobrante last week along with dozens of packages inside.

The California Highway Patrol said the delivery driver was in El Sobrante in the afternoon of July 11 when he got out of his van to check on an open door.

That’s when the suspect hopped in the van and drove away with the truck and the 71 packages inside, the CHP said.

The suspect then allegedly drove the van to another address in El Sobrante and offloaded the packages into a second suspect’s Chevrolet, according to the CHP.

Highway patrol investigators later found the Amazon truck and arrested the second suspect, identified as Steve Ackelbein.

He was arrested on several charges including conspiracy, possession of stolen property and cargo theft.

The other suspect, who police say stole the Amazon van, is still at large.

The CHP identified him as 48-year-old Charles Farmer.

The agency believes he’s somewhere in west Contra Costa County.