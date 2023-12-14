The new hub also tailors recommendations and makes your library easily searchable

You can now see a timeline of every book you’ve ever purchased on Amazon — almost like looking into a time capsule of the things you’ve read over the years! It’s thanks to a new feature Amazon is rolling out called Your Books, where you can scroll and sort through your titles, plus get recommendations for new books you might enjoy.

The main “Library” tab of your hub includes your entire catalog of books, which you can scroll through or filter by author, genre and series. You can also see books you’ve saved to your Amazon wishlist in a separate “Saved Books” tab. In the top right corner, you’ll see “Discovery Mode,” which, when toggled on, provides recommendations for books you might like based on your reading history.

It’s the perfect place to find your next favorite book.

Best gifts for book lovers

5 of the best books of 2023 (according to Amazon editors)

“The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride

“Featuring a cacophonous cast of characters you will adore and a story chock full of the social, racial and ethnic politics of the small town in which they live, ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ is an irresistible novel — profound as it is ingeniously entertaining, making it one of the great American novels of our time, and why we named it the best book of 2023.”

—Al Woodworth, Amazon senior editor

“The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters

In Amanda Peters’ debut novel, she explores family bonds and how much they can withstand in the face of dishonesty. According to Amazon editorial director Sarah Gelman, “This quietly beautiful book will break, then mend, your heart.” Recommended for fans of Celeste Ng and Ann Patchett.

“The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession,” by Michael Finkel

This immersive true story takes you into the underground world of art theft where an “idealistic maniac” goes on mission after mission to steal some of the world’s most priceless treasures. It’s a true story that reads like a crime novel — a true page-turner you won’t be able to put down.

“Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros

“An epic of world-building, this tale of a kingdom under duress, a deadly competition to become an elite dragon rider and the young woman who bucks the odds to become powerful in her own right is a thrilling, not-to-be-missed romantic fantasy.”

—Seira Wilson, Amazon senior editor

“King: A Life,” by Jonathan Eig

One of the most complete biographies of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. ever to hit shelves presents a comprehensively researched, revealing portrait of his life, including his hardships and accomplishments.

Do your 2024 reading on a new Kindle

Amazon Kindle

Amazon’s latest Kindle release is now the lightest and most compact ever. It features a 6-inch, 300-pixel-per-inch high-resolution display and twice as much storage as past models.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite levels up your reading experience with a 6.8-inch display and adjustable warm light for more comfort and less eye strain. It now has 20% faster page turns and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

