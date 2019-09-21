Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old last seen with ‘armed & dangerous’ father in Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities issued an Amber Alert Saturday for a missing Merced child, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said 2-year-old John Weir was seen Friday around 7 p.m. in Merced with his father Steven Weir, 32.

The Amber Alert was issued on behalf of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and affects Fresno, Calaveras, Tulare, Mariposa, Tuolumne, Merced and Stanislaus counties.

John has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and tan shorts.

Steven is 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 300 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and cargo shorts.

The CHP said Steven is considered armed and dangerous. He is driving a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra with CA plate number 5SKT544.

Anyone who sees John and Steven are asked to call 911.