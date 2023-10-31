(KRON) — Gail McGovern, CEO and president of the American Red Cross, will retire next year, the humanitarian organization announced on Tuesday. McGovern, who has been at the helm of the organization for more than 15 years, will retire on June 30, 2024, the Red Cross said.

The Red Cross Board of Governors has elected Chief Operating Officer Cliff Holtz as its next president and CEO, according to its succession plan. McGovern is the Red Cross’ longest-serving CEO since Clara Barton.

“It has been the honor of my life to lead the American Red Cross and be part of an organization that serves millions of people at times when they are at their most vulnerable. The extraordinary skill, compassion and commitment I have seen in our more than 300,000 volunteers and employees across this country humbles me every single day,” said McGovern. “I could not be prouder of how we have stepped up to address the challenges of our time.”

During her time at the head of the Red Cross, McGovern has led the organization through numerous domestic and international disasters. According to a statement from the Red Cross, she helped the organization better use technology to “improve service delivery including developing a world-class system to ensure the highest standards of blood safety.”

McGovern, the Red Cross said, also put the organization on a path to financial stability by managing expenses, enhancing fundraising, and investing in service delivery.

“The American Red Cross has been transformed under Gail’s brilliant leadership,” said chairman of the Board of Governors, Bonnie McElveen-Hunter. “She has led the Red Cross with the one-of-a-kind combination of her heart and her mind, bringing her deep compassion and also the superb business skills to ensure our humanitarian mission continues to be a beacon of hope and help for generations to come. We’re delighted that Gail has agreed to continue to serve on the Board of Governors.”

McGovern joined the Red Cross in 2008 from the faculty of Harvard Business School.