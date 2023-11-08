(KRON) — An Amtrak train collided with a vehicle on the tracks near Jack London Square Wednesday morning, Amtrak officials said. The train, Amtrak train 524, was traveling from Oakland to Sacramento at the time of the incident, which occurred at 7:25 a.m.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle, a red SUV, at the head of the train with its door open. It is not currently clear how the vehicle wound up on the train tracks.

There were 19 passengers and crew on board the train at the time. No injuries were reported aboard the train. Amtrak said it is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Capitol Corridor Train 527 has also been stopped near Jack London Square as a result of the incident. It is not clear whether the driver of the vehicle that was hit by the train was injured.

As of around 9:30 a.m., the train had been removed from the scene, however the heavily damaged SUV remained on the side of the tracks.

Photo: Will Tran

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.