(KRON) — Emergency personnel are responding to an Amtrak train that derailed east of Port Costa, according to a tweet from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department. The train reportedly derailed just southeast of Port Costa. There have been no reports of injuries.

Capitol Corridor train service is disrupted as a result of the incident with several trains held up along their routes. Capitol Corridor said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Crockett-Carquinez Fire announced in a subsequent tweet that it had cleared the scene. There were 55 passengers on board the train when it derailed. The derailment was caused by a downed tree. No one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.