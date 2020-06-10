Anaheim’s Disneyland parks to reopen July 17

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Saying they don’t know when they’ll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California. The statement released late Thursday, April 2, 2020 from The Walt Disney Co. said the first wave of furloughs will start April 19 and involve workers whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KRON) — Disneyland Resort announced Wednesday it will reopen its parks on July 17 after closing for nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced the proposed plans for a phased reopening of the Disneyland Resort.

Pending state and local government approvals, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23, while Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will plan to reopen on July 17.

We are pleased to announce our proposed plans to begin a phased reopening of the @Disneyland Resort. We are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the Happiest Place on Earth! Learn more on the @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/jWtAONQdzP pic.twitter.com/e9vvkoeVUW — Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) June 10, 2020

Additionally, Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9.

Disneyland will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests to make a reservation for park entry in advance. This will help the theme park maintain capacity guidelines required by the government.

Once approved, the Disneyland Resort will reopen with enhanced health and safety measures.

Events that draw large group gatherings – such as parades and nighttime shows – will return at a later date. While character meet and greets will be temporarily unavailable, characters will be in the parks in new ways to entertain and delight guests.

