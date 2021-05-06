Analysis: What the ruling on Trump’s Facebook suspension means

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Oversight Board ruled to uphold former President Donald Trump’s suspension from Facebook over inciting violence.

But it doesn’t mean he can never get back onto the social media platforms ever again.

San Jose State associate professor Ryan Skinnell says it will be interesting to see whether Trump decides to come out with his own platforms or if he gets to be back on Facebook. The board said Facebook has six months to decide on a final penalty.

