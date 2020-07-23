Andrew Jackson’s history as slave owner leads Alameda to change park name

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Alameda’s first public park now has no name.
This after the city council voted to de-name what until last night had been known as Jackson Park.
The park’s former namesake was former President Andrew Jackson, but his history as a slave owner led to this change.
Jackson Park in Alameda is now just a park — nameless until further notice.
“I think it’s completely appropriate,” Tim Damroth said.
“I don’t think we should have a park named after someone who has done such awful things,” William Brooke said.
On Tuesday night, the city council voted unanimously to de-name the greenbelt.
The decision was spurred by a recommendation from the recreation and parks commission to remove the name.
“I think it’s appropriate if that’s what the collective will of the local population is,” John Fay said.
In the early 1900s — the city’s first public park was renamed from Alameda Park to Jackson Park in honor of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States.
But, over the years, the city has considered changing the park’s name due to Jackson’s history as a slave owner.
In light of the civil unrest this year following several high profile incidents of racial injustices nationwide, the city is making the change now.
“Aside from just raising awareness about the name and the connotations, it can emphasis the fact that Alameda is a very anti-racist place,” Emily Price said. “Not just not racist, but actively going against racist sentiments.”
Memorials of the former president have either been defaced or forcibly removed in other parts of the country.
There are also plans to replace Jackson from the 20-dollar bill with an image of abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
But those plans have been delayed.
As for the park, the city says it will take weeks to remove the signage.
A group of community members will eventually choose the new name.
