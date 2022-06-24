SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Grammy-Award winning singer/songwriter Ani DiFranco has been added as a headliner for Sunday’s Stern Grove Festival concert after the previous headliner, Liz Phair. DiFranco will be joined by previously announced Bay Area acts, Peaches Christ and DJ Lady Ryan.

DiFranco is a feminist icon and considered a leader in the DIY movement, according to a press release announcing the lineup change. She was one of the first female artists to create her own record label.

More free ticket reservations have been released to celebrate the lineup change. Previous reservations for the original Liz Phair performance will also be honored. Liz Phair and her band are unable to do the show due to a “COVID-related cancellation,” according to the press release. No other information is available at this time.

For ticket reservations and more information, visit: sterngrove.org.