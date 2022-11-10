SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– An annual light exhibition at the Exploratorium on Pier 15 in San Francisco is set to open next week, just in time for the holiday season. The exhibit opening Nov. 17 will showcase light sculptures from six artists until Jan. 29 of next year according to the Exploratorium.

“We are excited to continue our holiday tradition of showcasing brilliant light installations throughout the museum,” said interim director of arts at the Exploratorium Kirstin Bach. “This year’s GLOW exhibition brings pieces that spark curiosity, heighten our perception, and stimulate conversation.”

For opening night from 6-10 p.m., three of the artists featured, Jen Lewin and Sally Weber and Craig Newswanger, will be present along with a live performance at one of the returning installations, “Museum of the Moon” by Luke Jerram. Lewin’s installation, “The Last Ocean,” is meant to resemble an ice field where she utilizes reclaimed ocean plastic to explore the climate crisis.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Weber and Newswanger worked together to bring “Entangled Attraction,” where 100 points of light appear to orbit each other, and “Raylight,” an installation reflecting mandala-like light patterns. Artist Anila Quayyam Agha brought in light installations inspired by architecture and the final light installation is the other returning visitor favorite ‘Enchanted Tree” by Burt Libe.

The exhibition will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and for those 18 and older, Thursdays from 6-10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.