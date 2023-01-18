(KRON) — One day after a mudslide halted an Altamont Corridor Express train between Pleasanton and Fremont, a second ACE train was stopped in the same area due to debris on the tracks.

“ACE 01 is currently stopped between Pleasanton and Fremont due to debris on the tracks,” said a statement from ACE.

The transit agency advised to expect delays as crews clear and inspect the tracks. It is not known if today’s incident is connected to Tuesday’s in which a 100-foot mudslide resulted in over 220 passengers having to be removed from the train and moved to a rescue train.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.