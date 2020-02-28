Another cruise ship blocked from port in the Dominican Republic over coronavirus fears

[FILE] Cruise ship MS Braemar, carrying 1,500 people, is being held off the coast of the Dominican Republic after eight people reported having flu-like symptoms

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (KRON) – Two Americans, two Britons and four Filipinos who had displayed flu-like symptoms on the Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ MS Braemar, caused the government in the Dominican Republic to deny it entry, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the cruise line company all of those who had fallen sick are now well, but the country still is barring entry to 1,128 passengers and 384 crew members.

It is unconfirmed if the sick passengers actually carried the coronavirus, or had another form of the flu.

This incident comes days after the MSC Meraviglia was blocked in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands when a passenger fell sick on board, despite testing negative for the coronavirus.

Other cruise ships are having trouble docking in foreign countries over virus fears, including The Diamond Princess which was held off the coast of Yokohama, Japan when once person was confirmed to have been infected, as well as the MS Westerdam, which has been turned away from five ports in Asia despite not having any cases on board.