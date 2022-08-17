OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating yet another business burglary, according to a statement from OPD.

The burglary occurred on Monday, just before 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Broadway. Officers on patrol saw several people wearing masks running from a business. The business appeared to have been burglarized. Officers tried to stop the individuals, but they got into multiple vehicles and left at a high rate of speed. Officers saw them travel north on Broadway.

KRON On is streaming now

This is an open investigation, and anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the OPD Burglary Unit at (510) 238-3951. Last week the OPD shared new safety strategies that the department is implementing after the recent string of robberies and violent crimes.

Last week KRON4 reported that an Oakland cannabis delivery service that had been robbed of $100,000 of product. In late July an Oakland business owner was detained after arming himself to protect his business from a group of burglars.