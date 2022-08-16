(KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire near 26th and Wood Street in West Oakland, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. The location matches that of the sprawling Wood Street homeless encampment, a site that has seen several fires in the past few months.

A subsequent post from Oakland Firefighters, described the blaze as an “RV Fire” with “trash/debris on fire.”

As of 1:11 p.m., the fire was reportedly under control and crews were being released from the scene, according to a subsequent tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. Smoke in the area has “dissipated significantly,” the tweet advised.

Last month, a fire broke out at the encampment, threatening the underside of the MacArthur maze and resulting in traffic being shut down on the northbound I-880. That fire broke out just as efforts to clear the encampment were about to get underway.

Efforts to clear out the encampment resumed on Monday.

