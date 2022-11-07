SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new Pacific storm washed in Monday, bringing rain and wind to the Bay Area and snow to higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan spoke about what to expect as the week gets off to a wet start.

“Keep those umbrellas handy! The afternoon will be unsettled with a chance of pop-up showers and even thunderstorms, particularly in the North Bay,” Grogan said. “We will also see the wind pick up later today and a Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight at 7 p.m. for San Francisco and our coastal areas from the North to the South Bay.

While the rain is expected to be moderate during the day Monday, according to Grogan, it will pick up tonight.

“Wider spread showers arrive late tonight and will bring anywhere from .5” -1.0” of additional rain to the Bay Area,” she said. “Some spots may see totals above 1.5” particularly at our coastal peaks.”

The rain, and the snow in particular in higher elevations, is expected to have an impact on travel. Grogan said it could also make for a soggy election day Tuesday.

“The good news is that the bulk of the heavier rain is slated to roll through the Bay overnight tonight and that should lessen the impact on travel,” Grogan said. ” But expect Tuesday morning to be a messy commute and for lingering showers to happen throughout the day.”

While we will see rain in the Bay Area, the Sierra will see significant snowfall as a result of the storm system.

“We are also tracking big snow totals in the Sierra where 1-2 feet of snow is expected overall,” said Grogan. “Areas above 7,000 feet could see 2-4 feet of fresh powder. Travel will be treacherous and is not advised beginning this evening at 7 p.m.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.