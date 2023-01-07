SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming from ground that’s already saturated with water.

Follow along for latest updates:

Two separate storms are expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The first storm is expected Saturday through Sunday morning. The second storm is expected to come Sunday night and last through Tuesday morning.

A Flood Watch is in place from Sunday through Tuesday for the Bay Area. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Saturday and Sunday.

Sandbag locations:

The City of Menlo Park is offering free sandbags for residents at the following locations.