Anti-gun violence rally held in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “I want to go to graduations and not funerals,” Mattie Scott said.

Scott is an activist and grieving mother whose late son was the innocent victim to gun violence.

“Guns outnumber us. Are we gonna let that happen? No,” she said, imploring the crowd outside city hall in San Francisco to push lawmakers to act.

Mayor London Breed among the city and state leaders to speak at the rally.

“There has to be accountability,” Breed said.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani — who doubles as a member of the group “Moms Demand Action shared a direct message for the U.S.

“It’s time to pass a background check,” Stefani said. “It’s time to pass a red flag bill, and it’s time to remind everyone that everyday, 100 Americans die because of gun violence and several more are injured.”

The shootings are happening all over the place and in all environments: movie theaters, churches, festivals and schools.

“You definitely have those day to day thoughts,” Isabel Williams, student, said. “You know, when you’re sitting near the door, ‘would I be the first to die if a shooter came through the room?'”

A frightening new normal for students and teachers.

“If our Senate would come back from recess and consider passing HR8, which is the background check bill, we might have, you know, a chance at significant change in this country that would help not only me, but my children feel safer,” Williams said.

“There’s been a lot of targeting of minorities,” Molly Wolfe, teacher, said. “Of religious minorities, of ethnic minorities. I’m fed up as an American Citizen about this.”

Demonstrators said they’ll continue to protest until something is done.