Anti-Semitic flyers found at 5 East Bay synagogues

Anti-Semitic flyers were found a five East Bay synagogues as the Jewish holidays start on Sunday.

The Regional Director of the Anti Defamation League, Seth Brysk, told KRON4’s Michelle Kingston the flyers promote racism and an admiration for Hitler.

The flyers are allegedly from the Daily Stormer Book Club, a group that’s associated with the Daily Stormer website.

The group was involved in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. but according to Brysk, they are less about gathering in public now and spend more time on social media posting flyers.

“They’ve felt emboldened in the current political environment,” Brysk said. “They feel this is a moment to try to recruit people to their cause and they try to couch it in terms that are more acceptable to the mainstream so they talk about things like pride, history, they use and borrow some of the terminology of the Civil Rights Movement to describe their efforts to protect and promote white heritage and culture.”

Temple Beth Shalom in San Leandro— one of the synagogues that received a flyer last week—released the following statement:

We are taking additional security measures to protect our congregants during the upcoming high holidays. These hate groups stand for the very opposite of our values of love and inclusivity. We are fortunate to have a warm and close-knit community that will not be cowed by attempts to intimidate. We wish our entire community a sweet and happy new year.”

The same flyer was found at a church and synagogue in Michigan.

The ADL says to always alert them and law enforcement if you come across anti-Semitic flyers.

“While this is a small fringe group, these types of extremists do exist right here in our community people should be aware and document it,” Brysk said.

He also reassured that there isn’t any specific threat to the community and people should celebrate the holiday without fear.

