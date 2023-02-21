ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is urging people to avoid the area of Goldcrest Drive between Knollcrest Drive and Green Hills Way due to a gas main leak. The roadway will be closed for at least two hours, according to a tweet from Antioch PD. PG&E is working on repairing the leak.

Evacuations have apparently been ordered with police saying, “the residences that needed to be evacuated have been evacuated.” All residents are reportedly safe, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.