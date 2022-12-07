Isaac White-Carter is seen in a mugshot released by the Antioch Police Department.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The suspect in a violent attack that cost a fast food worker in Antioch her eye has been charged with assault and mayhem, the Contra Costa County District Attorney said in a press release. Isaac White-Carter, a 20-year-old Hayward man, was arrested earlier this week by United States Marshals.

The arrest stemmed from a Nov. 12 attack at the Habit Burger Grill on Mahogany Way in Antioch. The victim, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, was trying to protect the special needs relative of a co-worker from being bullied by White-Carter when she was attacked.

Palomera was attempting to defuse the situation when White-Carter punched her several times in the face, the release states. The force of the blows caused irreparable damage to one of her eyes. Doctors at a local hospital tried to save the eye but were unsuccessful.

An Antioch PD investigation led to White-Carter being identified. Marshals arrested him on Dec. 5 in Hayward and turned him over to law enforcement in Antioch. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is being held on $215,000 bail.

In addition to being charged with mayhem, he faces charges of assault likely to produce great bodily injury with a special allegation and criminal threats. The Contra Costa County DA clarified the charge of mayhem in the press release.

“For many people, mayhem generally means chaos. However, legally, it means a person who maliciously deprives, disables, disfigures, or renders useless a part of another person’s body,” explained Contra Costa County DA Jason Peck.

If convicted, White-Carter could face a maximum sentence of almost 11 years in state prison. He will be arraigned on Dec. 8 in Martinez.