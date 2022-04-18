ANTIOCH, Calif. — Police believe a man was racing another vehicle when he crashed his car and died Sunday afternoon in Antioch. Steve Hernandez, 26, of Antioch was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

Antioch Police officers were called to James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of a crash. Officers found that a Subaru crashed into a tree in the center median of the roadway.

The Antioch Police Department said that the preliminary investigation indicates that Hernandez was racing another vehicle when he crashed. APD did not know if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

In March, a street racing crash killed a 15-year-old in South San Francisco. The adult driver in that crash was arrested and charged with “vehicular manslaughter with negligence.”