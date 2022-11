(KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday.

Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Hailey was last seen on Thursday at Deer Valley High School. If anyone has information about her whereabouts they are asked to call 911 or the APD non-emergency line 925-778-2441.