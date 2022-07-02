(KRON) – Several Los Gatos and Monte Sereno residents woke up to a suspicious package left at their residences Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from Los Gatos/Monte Sereno Police Department (LGMSPD).

Sandwich bags filled with dry ice and a “conspiratorial” antisemitic message were placed throughout several neighborhoods, according to LGMSPD. There have been similar instances of this occurring throughout communities across the United States.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department at (408)-354-8600.