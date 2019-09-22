Antonio Brown announces he is done playing in NFL

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former Oakland Raider, wide receiver, Antonio Brown announces early Sunday morning he is done playing in the National Football League.

Brown took to Twitter early Sunday to announce his decision.

“Will not be playing in the NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the NFL Players Association hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2months will see if they pay up!”

Antonio Brown said he’s done playing in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/R7Cslr83pa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

Brown was released from the New England Patriots on Friday.

Earlier this week the wide receiver’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN, other teams were interested in Brown but, “want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation.”

The seven-time Pro Bowl player was recently accused of threatening one woman and raping another.

The Patriots released Brown shortly after multiple accusations came to surface. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

The NFL has made no immediate comment since the investigation has taken place.

