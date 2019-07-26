Antonio Brown arrives to training camp in hot air balloon

NAPA (KRON) — “Float like a butterfly, sting like AB,” Oakland Raiders’ wide-receiver Antonio Brown said as he landed in Napa Valley via hot air balloon.

NFL training camp is officially underway and Brown has made it clear that he is more than ready for his new endeavor in silver and black.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders for a 2019 third-round draft pick and fifth-round pick.

All the trade talk came to reality when Brown, his agent and the Steelers organization agreed that a trade was best for everyone.

An alleged argument was reported between Brown and Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that led Brown to miss all of that week’s practice.

Several rumors began spreading about where Brown was going to go.

The decision became a lot more clear when the Raiders traded wide-receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2019 first-round pick.

Derek Carr and Antonio Brown — dangerous.

The duo could be a real threat to the passing game in the league.

Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro. He has collected more than 100 catches for 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in each of the past six seasons.

It’s too early to really determine anything, but as Brown said, “I think it’ll all start today.”

The first scrimmage will kick off against the Los Angeles Rams during the week of Aug. 7.

Regular season is set to begin on Sept. 5 and Brown has a special message for the fans.

“Raider Nation, I’m here,” he said. “Make the Raiders great again.”