Antonio Brown heads to New England

OAKLAND (KRON) – ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter announces former Raider, Antonio Brown has signed with the New England Patriots.

According to Schefter Brown has signed a 1-year contract worth up to $15 million.

Brown wasted no time posting to social media a photo of himself wearing a New England Patriots jersey.

Brown was released from the Raiders organization Saturday morning.

Schefter posted the wide receiver’s reaction once he found out he was being released from the Raiders.

