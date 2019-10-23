Antonio Brown’s Alamo home is now for sale

ALAMO (KRON) – Wonder what it would be like to live like former NFL player Antonio Brown? Here’s your chance. Brown’s Alamo pad is listed on the market for $3,375,000.

Brown can be seen in this house when camera crews filmed the famous moment of Brown’s reaction when he found out that he was released from the Oakland Raiders. The former Raider was caught on tape screaming with excitement and running through the home yelling, “FREE!”

The home is listed through real estate agent Maria Azfal.

Brown purchased the home earlier this year.

The lavish 4,199 square-foot pad includes six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a master suite and a gorgeous backyard with a pool and hot tub to relax in.

Photo courtesy of Maria Azfal / 26njackson.com

Is this home out of your budget? Well you might be in luck. Brown also listed his Pennsylvania home for $2,300,000.

The mansion in located in the city of Gibsonia. Not only is this home cheaper, but it also has more space!

The home includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, 14 rooms, T a custom basketball court, turf practice field, a full theater, gym and sauna.

You can find photos of the Gibsonia home on Coldwell Banker.

Brown played for the Raiders for 181 days before signing with the New England Patriots. Brown has since been released from the Patriots after being accused of rape.

