SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An apartment fire has broken out at a residential building in the area of Haight Street and Divisadero Street. Emergency crews are on the scene, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

First reported as a two-alarm fire, the fire is now three alarms. Drivers are advised to expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.