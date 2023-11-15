SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference entered its fifth day, protests erupted across San Francisco ahead of a much-anticipated meeting between President Biden and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping. With widespread street closures in effect, including two lanes shut down on the Bay Bridge, San Francisco has been transformed by the conference, which is expected to draw 20,000 people and 22 world leaders to the city.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates on protests, road closures and more.

APEC San Francisco 2023 live updates:

Wednesday, Nov. 15

8:45 a.m. — Protesters attempt to block APEC entrance

Protesters have gathered outside the San Francisco Chronicle Building at 5th and Mission streets near the main entrance to the APEC summit at the Moscone Center. As of 8:45 a.m., the protest remained peaceful as protesters linked arms, facing off with a line of police officers, some of who are outfitted with riot helmets and batons.

Assembled protesters are carrying signs appearing to represent various causes, including demands for a cease-fire in the Middle East.