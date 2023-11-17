SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thursday morning’s commute may go down in some Bay Area commuters’ personal record books as the worst drive to work ever.

United States President Joe Biden was in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and protesters took over the city’s most heavily traveled bridge to get his attention.

“They made for a very hectic day in the Bay Area,” one California Highway Patrol officer said. “I would not call this a peaceful protest, when you stop tens of thousands of people.”

Demonstrators shut down the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge in conjunction with the APEC Summit taking place Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Hundreds of protesters brought traffic to a complete halt “within seconds,” the CHP said.

Ruben Pineda and his roofing crew wait for police to clear protesters blocking the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Pineda, who was stuck for several hours, said the crew would most likely lose a day of pay. (AP Photo /Noah Berger)

They unfurled a banner calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. “There is a genocide happening in Gaza, and President Biden is hosting cocktail parties in San Francisco,” said Aisha Nizar with the Palestinian Youth Movement. “We refuse to stand by as our elected officials pay for and cheer on the genocide of Palestinians.”

Demonstrators shout slogans after shuttting down the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Bay Bridge shutdown began just before 8 a.m., and dragged on for more than four hours. A 5-mile backup caused a gridlock ripple effect. Commuters and families who were stuck on the bridge waited while sitting on top of their vehicles.

Elsa Santos and her children wait for police officers to clear protesters off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Nov. 16, 2023. Santos was stuck for several hours while trying to take her kids to school. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Motorists who were stuck on the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge waited for hours on Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

CHP officers directed motorists near the Toll Plaza to turn around and find a different route across the bay.

Dr. George Tanaka walks through the Bay Bridge blockade. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Protesters used a “sleeping dragon” tactic to keep I-80 closed, the CHP said. Some abandoned their vehicles in the middle of traffic lanes, threw their car keys into the bay, and chained themselves to the bridge.

Demonstrators staged a “die-in” representing Palestinians killed by the Israeli military in Gaza. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Tow truck drivers hauled away dozens of abandoned vehicles.

Police stand on empty westbound lanes while the bridge remained closed. (Photo by JASON HENRY/AFP via Getty Images)

Empty westbound lanes on the western span of the Bay Bridge are seen as police respond to protestors. (Photo by JASON HENRY/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of law enforcement officers handled the scene. (Photo by JASON HENRY/AFP via Getty Images)

The saga ended after 80 protesters were detained, cited, loaded onto sheriff busses, and released from custody, according to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. The citations were issued for unlawful assembly and failure to disperse.

Police officers detain a protester blocking the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Police officers detain a protester demonstrating against the Israel-Hamas war on Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The CHP said law enforcement agencies across the Bay Area were on high alert for protests popping up during APEC this week. Officers were stationed along all major bridges Thursday. But the Gaza ceasefire demonstrators pulled off their heavily coordinated plan before it could be stopped, the CHP said.