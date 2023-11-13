SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The APEC conference is underway in San Francisco as world and economic leaders gather in the City by the Bay for a weeklong economic and trade summit. United States President Joe Biden is expected to arrive for the conference on Tuesday and will remain in San Francisco for several days.

Biden has a number of events on his schedule and most notably, is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping while both men are here for APEC. Here is a timeline of President Biden’s San Francisco visit for APEC.

Tuesday

President Biden will leave the White House and travel to San Francisco to host representatives from 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies. While in SF, Biden “will highlight the strength and resilience of the U.S. economy, our longstanding economic ties with the Asia-Pacific, the surge of job-creating investments from APEC economies into the United States in recent years, and the role of the U.S. economy in driving growth and innovation in the Asia-Pacific and globally,” the White House said.

While in SF Tuesday, the president and Vice President Kamala Harris will also participate in a campaign reception.

Wednesday

On his second day in SF, President Biden will host a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. The president will also hold a press conference.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a welcome reception for APEC leaders. Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also attend.

Thursday

On Thursday, President Biden’s third day at the summit, he has a busy schedule of events that includes:

Delivering remarks at the APEC CEO Summit

Participating in a family photo with APEC economies and guest economies

Hosting an APEC informal dialogue and working lunch

Delivering remarks and participating in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework family photo

Hosting the heads of Delegation for the APEC Dinner with the first lady

Friday

On Friday, President Biden will host the APEC Leaders Retreat. During the event, the White House said, President Biden will formally transfer the APEC Chair to President Boluarte of Peru.

Friday is President Biden’s last day in San Francisco. He will depart the city along with the first lady.