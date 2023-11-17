(KRON) – Friday is the last day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Summit Cooperation summit.

President Joe Biden has collectively met with the other 20 world leaders who make up the APEC summit. Biden plans to meet with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss migration and fentanyl coming into the United States. Authorities say China has all the ingredients to make the drug, but it is produced in Mexico and then comes into the United States.

President Biden and China’s president met Wednesday to work on slowing down the drugs coming into the United States. President Biden wants that same cooperation from Mexico.

President Biden plans on leaving San Francisco on Friday afternoon.