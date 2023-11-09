SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Asia-Pacific Economic Conference (APEC) is set to descend on San Francisco next week. The conference, which will see the largest gathering of global leaders in SF since 1945, gets underway on Saturday Nov. 11 and lasts through Friday Nov. 17.

Most APEC activities will be centered around the South of Market and Nob Hill neighborhoods. However, with more than 20,000 people expected to attend the conference, including President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the conference’s impacts will be felt across the city.

Street closures in and around the city will be implemented. There will also be impacts to public transportation with several lines being rerouted during the conference. According to SFMTA, some Muni lines will be rerouted during APEC from Nov. 13 through Nov. 19.

The following lines will be impacted:

T Third Muni Metro

T Third Bus

1 California outbound

5 Fulton Owl

8 Bayshore, 8AX Bayshore Express A and 8BX Bayshore Express B

12 Folsom inbound

14 Mission and 14R Mission Rapid

15 Bayview Hunter’s Point Express

30 Stockton

45 Union-Stockton

91 Owl

714 BART Early Morning Shuttle

California Cable Car

Powell/Mason Cable Car

Powell/Hyde Cable Car

18 46th Avenue

F Market and Wharves

The 30 Stockton and 45 Stockton lines will only operate north of Market Street during the conference and will continue to serve connections from Union Square to Chinatown, Fort Mason, the Marina and the Presidio, Muni said.

Muni Metro stops from Balboa Park to Embarcadero to Sunnyvale will be served by a temporary KT Ingleside-Third Muni Metro from Nov. 14 through Nov. 19. Muni Metro service at 4th & Brannan and Yerba Buena-Moscone Stations will be temporarily suspended.

To maintain access to Chinatown and areas north of downtown, Muni Metro will operate a shuttle between Chinatown-Rose Pak Station and Union Square-Market Street Station.

BART, meanwhile, will be operating normal service throughout the APEC summit. Trains will stop at all four downtown SF stations as normal. No station closures or exit/entrance closures re expected.