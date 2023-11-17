SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART ridership numbers remained relatively low this week, despite the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which was expected to draw 20,000 visitors to San Francisco. In statistics published by Bay Area Rapid Transit, ridership throughout most of the week remained at less than 50% of pre-pandemic numbers.

Monday had the lowest ridership with just over 150,000 exits recorded in the system — just 37% of pre-pandemic levels. Ridership Tuesday saw a bit of an increase at 44% of pre-pandemic ridership before dipping back down on Wednesday to 43% of pre-pandemic ridership.

Even Thursday, when pro-Palestinian protesters shut down the Bay Bridge for several hours during the morning commute, ridership remained relatively low at 180,654 exits, or 44% of pre-pandemic numbers.

With widespread reporting on street closures, transit disruptions and even two lanes of the Bay Bridge being shut down, it appears that many people who drive into San Francisco for work might have worked from home this week, rather than pivoting to public transporation.

The good news for BART is that while the APEC conference didn’t bring a significant ridership spike, it doesn’t appear to have caused much of a drop either.

Date Ridership (# of exits) % of pre-pandemic 11/1/23 182,146 44% 11/2/23 182,481 44% 11/3/23 152,522 37% 11/4/23 106,890 73% 11/5/23 64,240 62% 11/6/23 152,369 37% 11/7/23 188,341 46% 11/8/23 184,550 45% 11/9/23 185,016 45% 11/10/23 135,283 70% 11/11/23 94,478 65% 11/12/23 70,196 68% 11/13/23 152,657 37% 11/14/23 181,828 44% 11/15/23 177,826 43% 11/16/23 180,654 44% Data: BART

The APEC conference got underway last Saturday, Nov. 11 and comes to a close on Friday, Nov. 17.