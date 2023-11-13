SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, more than 20,000 people are expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). Twenty-one world leaders are expected to join the summit as well.

Most APEC activities will take place in the South of Market and Nob Hill neighborhoods, however, due to the larger amount of occupants this may impact other parts of San Francisco as well.

The bulk of the APEC events will take place at the Moscone Center. Streets and freeway ramps around the Moscone Center will be closed from Nov. 14 through 19.

Street closures are expected to start Nov. 13 and last through Nov. 19. These closures will result in significant traffic impacts.

APEC San Francisco Traffic Map

Map: SFMTA

APEC SF road closures

The following streets and freeway ramps in SoMa will be closed from Monday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 19:

California between Taylor & Stockton

Sacramento between Taylor & Powell

Mason between California & Clay

Powell between California & Clay

Powell between Clay & Washington

The following intersections will also be closed:

California at Mason Powell

Sacramento at Mason Powell



For residents who are going to the Golden State Warriors matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, here is how you get the Chase Center.

T Third and K Ingleside Muni Metro stops from Balboa Park to Embarcadero to Sunnydale will be served by a temporary KT Ingleside-Third Muni Metro from Nov. 13 – 19 including University of California, San Francisco/Chase Center. This includes stops on Embarcadero at Folsom and Brannan and stops on King at 2nd and 4th streets. Customers should look for train head signs that indicate the K Ingleside westbound, T Third eastbound, or KT Ingleside-Third.

APEC Muni reroute

There will be no Muni Metro service provided to 4th & Brannan or Yerba Buena-Moscone Stations.

A Muni Metro shuttle train will operate every five minutes between Chinatown-Rose Pak Station and Union Square-Market Street Station to maintain access to Chinatown and areas north of downtown. Transfer at the Powell Street Station to Union Square-Market Street Station to access the temporary shuttle.

APEC no parking and towaway zones

Battery and Sansome Street corridors north of Broadway all day on Nov. 15

California Street and Pine Street corridors, and some adjacent side streets on Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

There will be no street sweeping parking enforcement within five blocks of tow-away zones. SFMTA advises drivers to remember to check for posted signs within 100 feet of where you park.

APEC free parking

To offset parking impact of APEC, SFMTA is providing free parking at the following lots, pausing street sweeping on neighboring streets and providing some free Muni service.

There will be free parking in lots: From 12 p.m. on Nov. 14 to 12 p.m. on Nov. 16. Please show ID or proof of residence in the zip codes: 94111, and 94133. Visit SFMTA.com/Garages for location details.

Free Muni with ID or proof of address for those boarding the 1 California, 12 Folsom-Pacific, F Market & Wharves in zip codes: 94111, 94133.

Free Parking in lots: Available from 12 p.m. on Nov. 15 to 12 p.m. on Nov. 17. Please show ID or proof of residence in zip codes: 94108, 94109, 94115, 94118, 94121. Visit SFMTA.com/Garages for location details.

Japan Center Garage (SFMTA garage)

Sutter/Stockton Garage (SFMTA garage)

Golden Gateway (SFMTA garage)

Balboa Lot (The Beach lot at the intersection of Balboa and Great Highway will allow overnight parking during these dates)

Free Muni with ID or proof of address for those boarding the 1 California, 1X California Express, 2 Sutter, 38 Geary, 38R Geary Rapid in zip codes: 94108, 94109, 94115, 94118, 94121.

SFMTA reminds residents, “These closures will result in significant traffic impacts. Those visiting the area are encouraged to take public transit. Drivers should expect delays. Plan extra time for travel and parking.”