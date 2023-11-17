(BCN) — President Joe Biden has left the Bay Area after spending four days in the region for the Asia-Pacific Economic Summit in San Francisco to meet with other world leaders. Biden departed from San Francisco International Airport on Friday afternoon following a busy week that included a bilateral meeting in Woodside with Chinese President Xi Jinping and various meals and events involving the 21 heads of state who attended APEC.

The conference drew several protests, including one that shut down the Bay Bridge on Thursday morning by people calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Heavy security measures were in place around San Francisco’s Moscone Center where many of the APEC events were held, including Friday’s meeting between Biden and Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and an event in which he officially transferred the APEC chair position to President Dina Boluarte of Peru, which will host the next version of APEC in 2024.

The president headed from SFO back to the East Coast and is bound for his home in Delaware and had no public events planned for Saturday.

