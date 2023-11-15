(BCN) — Roads near the Filoli estate in Woodside will be closed to motorists until Wednesday night due to a planned meeting between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the historic country house. The portion of Canada Road between Interstate Highway 280 and Highway 92 will be closed. Edgewood Road is also shut down at Highway 280, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in an advisory.

Vehicles, bicycles, or pedestrians will be prohibited from passing through the area. Travelers are urged to use alternate routes. The roads are scheduled to reopen after 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Voice of America, a media outlet funded by the U.S. government through the U.S. Agency for Global Media, earlier reported that Biden and Xi would be holding their bilateral meeting at the Filoli estate, which includes a 54,000-square-foot Georgian revival-style mansion among 654 acres in Woodside.

