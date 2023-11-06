SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Most APEC activities will take place in the South of Market and Nob Hill neighborhoods, however, due to the larger amount of occupants this may impact other parts of San Francisco as well.

Streets and freeway ramps around the Moscone Center will be closed from Nov. 14 through 19.

Streets closures are expected to start Nov. 13 and last through Nov. 19. These closures will result in significant traffic impacts.

Streets and freeway ramps in SoMa will be closed from Monday, Nov. 13 – Sunday, Nov. 19.

California between Taylor & Stockton

Sacramento between Taylor & Powell

Mason between California & Clay

Powell between California & Clay

Powell between Clay & Washington

The following intersections will also be closed:

California at Mason Powell

Sacramento at Mason Powell



SFMTA reminds residents, “These closures will result in significant traffic impacts. Those visiting the area are encouraged to take public transit. Drivers should expect delays. Plan extra time for travel and parking.”