SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.
Most APEC activities will take place in the South of Market and Nob Hill neighborhoods, however, due to the larger amount of occupants this may impact other parts of San Francisco as well.
Streets and freeway ramps around the Moscone Center will be closed from Nov. 14 through 19.
Streets closures are expected to start Nov. 13 and last through Nov. 19. These closures will result in significant traffic impacts.
Streets and freeway ramps in SoMa will be closed from Monday, Nov. 13 – Sunday, Nov. 19.
- California between Taylor & Stockton
- Sacramento between Taylor & Powell
- Mason between California & Clay
- Powell between California & Clay
- Powell between Clay & Washington
The following intersections will also be closed:
- California at
- Mason
- Powell
- Sacramento at
- Mason
- Powell
SFMTA reminds residents, “These closures will result in significant traffic impacts. Those visiting the area are encouraged to take public transit. Drivers should expect delays. Plan extra time for travel and parking.”