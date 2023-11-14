SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Joe Biden arrived in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon as the Asian-Pacific Economic Conference kicked into high gear. The economic summit is expected to draw some 20,000 visitors to the city, including Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Across the city Tuesday, San Franciscans were feeling the repercussions of the conference, which got underway Saturday and is due to run through Friday.

APEC Bay Bridge closures

On Tuesday, closures went into effect on the Bay Bridge with the far left eastbound lane and far right westbound lane both shutting down from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Security heightened around SF’s Fairmont Hotel

Many of the dignitaries in town for the conference are staying at the Fairmont Hotel, including President Biden. Restrictions are in place around the hotel with local, state and federal law enforcement manning security check points in the area.

Embarcadero prepares for Biden to visit Exploratorium

With President Biden set to visit the Exploratorium Wednesday, the area along the SF Embarcadero was transformed Tuesday. Crews were working to erect barriers, sidewalks had been gated off and street closures are being implemented.

Biden-Xi meeting to take place at Filoli estate

In what is perhaps the most anticipated event at this week’s APEC conference, President Biden is set to meet with China’s Xi Jinping. The two leaders will meet at Filoli Estate, a historical country house museum located 25 miles south of San Francisco in Woodside.