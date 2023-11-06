SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In cooperation with the California Highway Patrol, Caltrans is implementing enhanced safety measures on highways and bridges around San Francisco during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2023 Summit starting on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The U.S. Secret Service recently designated the APEC Summit as a National Special Security

Event, requiring heightened security measures in San Francisco.

CalTrans officials wrote, “We understand that these closures may cause temporary inconvenience, but they are essential to help ensure the safety and security of this significant event and to promote immediacy and availability for emergency response.”

Caltrans will be implementing the following closures to help ensure safety and security:

Closure of eastbound I-80 at 4th Street off-ramp and westbound I-80 at 5th Street off-ramp: From Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 17, between 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closure of #1 (far-left) lane on eastbound I-80 (San Francisco / Oakland Bay Bridge) and #5

(far-right) lane on westbound I-80: Beginning at 5 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14 and lasting through 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

Closure of northbound Highway 101 Dana Bowers Vista Point off-ramp: From Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 18.

During this five-day closure, there will be no access to Dana Bowers Vista Point for vehicles, bicycles, or pedestrians. The Golden Gate Bridge Pedestrian Path will be closed at the north end of bridge with no pedestrian access from Marin County. The bicycle path on west side of bridge will remain open between Marin County and San Francisco.

CHP officers will be present to enforce these closures.

Caltrans officials wrote, “We encourage you to plan your travels, accordingly, allow extra time for your commute, and consider using alternative routes or public transportation during this period.

Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated as we work to ensure the success of the APEC 2023 Summit and the safety of our community