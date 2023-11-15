SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is currently in full swing with its impacts being felt across the City of San Francisco. Protesters have assembled near the Moscone Center in an attempt to block the conference’s CEO event.

South of the city, in Woodside, protesters have also gathered near the planned location for a potentially historic meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping.

In San Francisco, the event has led to widespread street closures, Muni being rerouted, lane closures on the Bay Bridge and other disruptions. With all the impacts to the city and the region, the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all be over?

When is APEC over?

APEC SF 2023 got underway on Saturday, Nov. 11 and will run through Friday, Nov. 17.

President Biden arrived in SF for the event Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled to depart on Thursday. According to APEC, the week-long meeting will culminate with the APEC Economic Leader’s Meeting on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17.

Guided by President Biden, Asia-Pacific leaders are expected to establish a strategic agenda and regional goals for the next year. Following the close of the conference, the leaders of 21 member economies along with the expected 20,000 guests the summit has drawn are expected to depart, allowing San Francisco to slowly return to normal.