Apple CEO donates 20 million masks to health care workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the company is supporting medical personnel working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cook said he is donating 20 million masks to health care workers.

He said the company is also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Cook says he is working with governments at all levels to make sure the masks are donated to places with the greatest need for them.

“Thank you again to those on the front lines of this fight,” Cook said. “Stay safe and stay healthy.”

Cook also emphasized the importance of stay-at-home orders and the use of social distancing practices.

