(KRON) — After spending the last two years working remotely, Apple employees have been told they must return to the office next month, according to reports in the Financial Times, Bloomberg and other outlets. In a memo reportedly sent out Monday, Chief Executive Tim Cook told employees at Apple headquarters in Cupertino and other nearby offices that starting on Sept. 5, they will need to report to the office at least three days a week.

The memo reportedly informs employees that they’ll be required to come in Tuesdays, Thursdays and one other day to be determined by their manager. Cook said the move would help to preserve the “in-person collaboration that is so essential to our culture,” the Financial Times reports, and that Apple employees in different parts of the world will return on timetables determined by local circumstances.

Apple had previously announced a return to a three-day work week in June of 2021, only to push that back in the face of last summer’s surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Apple is headquartered in Cupertino in Santa Clara County where the current 7-day rolling average of new cases is 593. That’s significantly down from January, 2022, when the 7-day rolling average was 6,539 new cases.